Penguins Sidney Crosby Nets Historic Goal
The Pittsburgh Penguins are well out of the 2025 postseason race. It’s looking like this will be their third straight season missing the playoffs, sending the Sidney Crosby era into another losing season.
As the Penguins struggle, their captain continues dazzling. At age 37, he’s leading the Penguins in scoring with 23 goals, 47 assists, and 70 points. In the team’s most recent game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Crosby netted his 105th multi-goal game of his illustrious career.
The achievement puts Sid into historical company. His 105 multi-goal games now ranks second among all active players. He trails only Washington Capitals legend Alex Ovechkin, who has registered 178 multi-goal games in his career.
There are only two organizations Crosby hasn’t netted a multi-goal game against. The first is first-year franchise the Utah Hockey Club and the second is his own, the Penguins. Sid will likely never get the chance to score against Pittsburgh given his recent contract extension, but perhaps he will settle for scoring multi-goal games against the other 31 franchises.
Crosby’s storied career continues to impress. He’s accumulated over 1,300 NHL games played and has moved into the top-10 all-time in NHL scoring. He has 615 goals, 1051 assists, and 1,666 points. He currently sits behind fellow Penguins icon, Mario Lemieux, in the scoring race. Lemieux finished his career with 1,723 points. If Crosby plays his cards right, he should be closing in on his idol by next season, moving him into eighth place all-time.
The hope for the Penguins is that the team improves around him in time for another Cup run. Crosby is still playing elite hockey, but the organization is on the heels of a rebuild and their window of contention is closed for now.
