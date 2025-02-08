Blackhawks Forward Becoming Trade Name to Watch
The Chicago Blackhawks have a new name to add to their expanding trade block. A career-best night from forward Ryan Donato against the Nashville Predators is sure to turn heads, and could be the start of multiple trade inquiries for Chicago to navigate.
The Blackhawks have been involved in trade talks nearly all season long. So is the life of a rebuilding team with veterans and thrifty contracts that other NHL teams covet. Taylor Hall has already been shipped out to the Carolina Hurricanes, but Donato is becoming a name that to monitor as the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline approaches.
Donato absolutely torched the Predators, recording four points for the first time in his NHL career. The 28-year-old forward, who is in his second season with Chicago, notched two goals and added two helpers in his career-best game.
Not only was it a night to remember for Donato, it added to his already impressive offensive campaign. Known as a 10-15 goal scorer over his eight NHL seasons, he's stepped his production up this year. Through 52 games, he has 18 goals and 18 assists for 36 points while averaging just a few seconds shy of 15 minutes per game. His previous best season came in 2021-2022 with the Seattle Kraken, when he scored 16 goals and 15 assists for 31 points.
The best part for the Hawks? Donato is on an expiring contract. The team may try to hammer out a new deal with him, but it's likely a better bet to take the best offer for him prior to the deadline. With the trade market heating up and multiple blockbusters going down already, the top players available has drastically shifted. That group of players now includes Donato, who will be a name popping up more and more in trade rumors and talks between now and the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!