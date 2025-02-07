Blackhawks Searching for Elite NHL Talent
The face of the Chicago Blackhawks has faced relentless scrutiny and criticism in his second NHL season. Franchise center Connor Bedard most recently took heat from former NHL players and current analysts Mark Messier and Paul Bissonette, both of whom criticized his performance on the ice.
Bedard is still managing to lead the Blackhawks in scoring in year two, with 46 points in 53 games. While the criticism remains, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman brought up an interesting thought on a recent episode of 32 Thoughts. Firstly, he lamented how much of the spotlight is casted on Bedard, and how the scrutiny is ratcheted up due to the fact that he's the only player fans, the league, and analysts pay attention to in Chicago.
"That's who you're watching," he said. "Good or bad. There's nobody else that you're watching as much as him."
It's a byproduct of both his potential, the NHL's investment in him as a future superstar, and fan expectations, but it all adds up to the pressure building for Bedard. Despite having a solid season by all normal metrics, he's being referred to as a sophomore slump because he hasn't surpassed a point-per-game average.
"Everything he does is going to be spotlighted," Friedman continued. "If it's good, it's really good. If it's bad, it's really bad."
It brought Friedman to his second thought regarding Bedard and the Blackhawks. He stated his belief that the Hawks are searching for elite NHL talent to pair with their best player. Not only do they want to build a better team and entice their fanbase, they likely want to relieve some of the pressure facing their franchise pillar.
"That's why I think they need to find elite level help for him," he said. "Because you take some of the heat off him as well."
It will be hard to find this elite talent Chicago is searching for in the trade market, but there's reason to believe they could make some noise in free agency this summer. With some marquee players like Mikko Rantanen and Mitch Marner still pending unrestricted free agents, it's possibly multiple 100-point scorers are available to sign in the offseason. Adding another productive offensive force would be a huge boost for both Bedard and the entire Blackhawks lineup as they try to take the next step in their organizational rebuild.
