Islanders Make Top Defenseman Available for Trade
Are the New York Islanders shopping one of their best defensemen? According to a new report from RG, the Islanders are weighing multiple options ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.
One of those options is whether or not the Islanders should deal top defender Noah Dobson. The team's best offensive defenseman has been a staple in the organization since being selected in the first-round of the 2018 NHL Draft. But according to RG's NHL sources, he is available to be had in a trade that nets the Isles an improvement to their forward group.
"He is available for trade," the source said. "And that is a piece the team is willing to part with in order to get that scoring presence they have wanted for three seasons."
Recently, Dobson sustained an injury that's kept him out the past few weeks. Injuries have been a thorn in his side all season, and it's limited him to 24 points in 46 games.
If the Islanders are attempting to move Dobson, it would be a massive shift. The 25-year-old just recorded a career-best 70 points last season, and has three 40+ point campaigns in his six seasons with the club. Overall, he's played in 346 NHL games with the organization.
In the same RG report, writer Jim Biringer mentioned one possible trade destination for the former All-Star: the Vancouver Canucks. The Islanders have shown an interest in Canucks center Elias Pettersson, and the belief is that Dobson would be a piece of the package sent to Vancouver to acquire them.
One other key piece to consider is Dobson's contract situation. He's in the final season of his current deal which pays him $4 million annually. While he will be a restricted free agent at the end of the 2024-2025 campaign, he's due for a significant raise. Whoever has Dobson has to find a way to sign him to a new contract and is likely looking at an annual salary north of $7 million.
