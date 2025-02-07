Blues Testing Trade Market With Captain
The St.Louis Blues have been one of the NHL’s most aggressive teams since the offseason in an effort to make their way back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Through 55 games, the Blues have a losing record and are almost 10 points out of a playoff spot. The aggression hasn’t paid off, but they still might find themselves involved in some big-name trades.
According to TSN’s Darren Dreger on Insider Trading, the Blues are listening to what they might get in return for their captain, Brayden Schenn.
“Some believe that there is potential of Brayden Schenn being traded by the St. Louis Blues,” Dreger said. “It is a complicated process, but we also know Doug Armstrong, the general manager very well, how aggressive he can be, and the Blues are under-achieving right now.”
Dreger says the Blues may be hesitant to deal their captain, but some of the top teams are checking in on Schenn and could try and pry him out of St. Louis. Schenn does have a no-trade clause and a contract signed through 2028, but there is an interest from big teams.
“Yes, the top contenders looking at the market, looking for a center are interested,” Dreger said. “That would include the Toronto Maple Leafs.”
If the Blues opened themselves to further conversations regarding a Schenn trade, they would need to be blown away by the return. The veteran leader has 11 goals and 19 assists for 30 points this season, and he been an integral part of the Blues lineup since 2017.
“The return would have to be mammoth,” Dreger said. “I do believe the Blues are at least testing, or gauging the market to see what that level of interest is.”
Closing in on 1,000 career games (995), Schenn has scored 271 goals and 394 assists for 665 total points.
A ton of teams around the NHL are looking for centers to bolster their lineup. Schenn doesn’t bring first-line abilities but would be a huge help on just about every roster in the league.
If the Blues find the right return, it wouldn’t be shocking to see their captain find a new home ahead of the trade deadline.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!