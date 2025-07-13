Blackhawks Goalie Will Enter Vezina Trophy Conversation
The Chicago Blackhawks made a bold move during this past season and acquired goaltender Spencer Knight in the trade that sent Seth Jones to the Florida Panthers. The Hawks are entering the third season with Connor Bedard, and a trip to the postseason is the next step for the rising Chicago team. That's why they brought in the 24-year-old Knight, who looks to make good on being a former first-round pick.
The Blackhawks believe in Knight, and that's for good reason. While he hasn't put it all together and has overcome multiple injuries and personal setbacks in his young NHL career, he still contains all of the tools and trademarks of a franchise goalie.
Knight excitedly broke into the NHL with the Panthers. During the 2021-2022 campaign, he filled in admirably while injuries plagued Florida. He started 27 games, winning 19 of them, and posting a 2.79 goals-against average. He wouldn't appear in more than 25 games in a season again until last year, starting 36 total games between the Panthers and Blackhawks. He finished the most productive campaign of his NHL career with a 17-16-3 record with a 2.72 GAA and .902 save percentage.
Despite having a stop-and-start first five years in the league, he's compiled 95 total starts and a career goals-against average of 2.83 and a .904 save percentage.
Last year, Knight excelled in one key area that should translate into even more success in 2025-26. According to NHL EDGE, Knight was one of the strongest goalies when it came to defending high-danger shots. These offensive chances, defined as the ones within 30 feet of the goal crease, are some of the most difficult ones to stop. Knight stood tall, however, when pressed in tight. He posted a high-danger save percentage of .834. That figure ranked in the 90th percentile of all NHL goaltenders last season. That mark comes despite playing almost half of his starts for the bottom-feeding Blackhawks.
This also came despite receiving very limited offensive support. When he played, his team struggled to score, and it resulted in his teams being outscored during Knights' starts in 2024 and 2025. Without any help in front, he still stopped 90% of the shots he faced in 19 of his 36 starts.
The Blackhawks are counting on Knight to be a cornerstone piece moving forward. The upcoming season is a huge test for the young goalie. If he can take the next step, he could be one of the dark horse candidates to enter the Vezina Trophy conversation in 2025.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!