Three Landing Spots for Top Free Agent Goalie
The NHL goalie market is bone dry as July hits its midway point. The most speculated upon names like John Gibson and Thatcher Demko had their futures revealed early in the offseason, as the former was traded to the Detroit Red Wings and the latter signed a contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks.
The free agent market was already weak as the window opened, but the top available netminder is still out there. Former Washington Capitals first-round pick Ilya Samsonov remains unsigned. While he's no longer considered a starting goalie in the NHL, he did produce a record of 16-9-4 with a 2.82 goals-against average and .899 save percentage in 29 games with the Vegas Golden Knights. There's something left in the tank for the 28-year-old, and these three teams could come calling once training camp opens.
Calgary Flames
If Samsonov is ready to fully embrace a backup role, the Flames are an excellent landing spot. 2025 Calder Trophy finalist Dustin Wolf occupies Calgary's starting net, but they could use an upgrade over presumed backup Devin Cooley.
Samsonov isn't going to steal starts from Wolf, but will be an ideal partner for the talented netminder. As the Flames push for a playoff spot, having a reliable backup behind their rising star has to be a priority. Samsonov fits the bill and could perform even better in the right scenario.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Jet Greaves is set to earn a full-time role in the NHL this season, but the Blue Jackets still aren't sure how he'll hold up over that many starts. Alongside Elvis Merzlikins, whose status with the team flip-flops often, the goaltending duo in Columbus leaves much to be desired.
With no star goalies around to solve the issue, the Blue Jackets could look toward Samsonov as alternate option and competition for their tandem.
Pittsburgh Penguins
The Penguins have a young goalie with promise in Joel Blomqvist and a veteran making over $5 million annually in Tristan Jarry, but the Pens still could use some help in net. Jarry is barely an NHL goalie, and Blomqvist is still just 23 years old with only 15 starts at the NHL level.
Samsonov isn't going to be a starter for a playoff-bound team in 2025-2026, but he could start 30 to 35 contests and give you sold numbers. That's about all the Penguins can ask out of any goalie this upcoming season, and with very little to lose in Pittsburgh, Samsonov might make his way to the Steel City.
