Canadiens Out on Former Stanley Cup Champion
After a year away, former Stanley Cup winning forward Evgeny Kuznetsov is reportedly looking to make his return to the NHL this offseason. Unfortunately for him, one of the team's he was most commonly linked to appears to be off the table.
On Friday, Shumi Babaev Agency, which represents Kuznetsov and a few other Russian players, posted on social media that while the 33-year-old forward had interest in joining the Montreal Canadiens, there doesn't appear to be a fit for him at the moment.
“Evgeny Kuznetsov would be a great fit for Montreal, but there simply isn’t a spot for him with the Canadiens. And I don’t think he’ll get a chance," Shumi Agency wrote on X (translated from Russian). "I spoke with the club’s management, and we understood each other. Right now, Kuznetsov is highly motivated. He had a good season in St. Petersburg.”
In a separate post, the agency claimed that Kuznetsov returning to the Washington Capitals, whom he spent most of his 11-year NHL career with, is unlikely. However, a return to the Carolina Hurricanes, whom Kuznetsov briefly played with in 2024 after a trade from the Capitals, is more likely by comparison.
A first-round pick in the 2010 NHL Draft, Kuznetsov has 173 goals and 575 points in 743 NHL games. He was a monster throught Washington's Stanley Cup run in 2018, scoring 12 goals and a league-leading 32 points in 24 games that postseason.
Kuznetsov spent last season with SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL, scoring 12 goals and 37 points in 39 games. He scored one goal and three points in six games during the playoffs.
The Canadiens, meanwhile, are in the market for a second-line center behind Nick Suzuki. Kirby Dach currently fills that role, but he's played a combined 59 games over the past two seasons and hasn't been particularly productive when on the ice. Kuznetsov would've been a riskier option due to him not playing in the NHL for a year, but if he played like he did before, it could've been a risk worth taking.
Alas, we'll likely never know for sure.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!