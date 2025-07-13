Sharks Goalie Must Become Franchise Player
The San Jose Sharks are still a work in progress. Even with the addition of eight veterans this summer. Even with burgeoning superstar Macklin Celebrini, who is expected to take a huge step in his second NHL season. Even with the recent second-overall pick, Michael Misa, becoming the latest forward added to a promising core of young players. The expectations are rising for the upcoming season, but the playoffs remain a pleasant surprise and some ways down the road.
What the Sharks are focused on in the 2025-2026 season is seeing noticeable progress on the ice and scoresheet from key players. The player under the most pressure to take that next step is goalie Yaroslav Askarov.
Askarov enters his second season with the organization after the Sharks gave up a 2025 first-round pick and promising center David Edstrom to acquire him from the Nashville Predators last summer. The 23-year-old is a tantalizing goalie prospect, and an overwhelming majority view him as a franchise net minder for the Sharks.
The time is now for the young puck-stopper. His first season with the team was another back-and-forth affair, just like his time with the Predators. He suited up for 12 NHL starts, going 4-6-2 with a 3.10 goals-against average and .896 save percentage. He also started 22 games with the organization's AHL affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda, and dominated. His GAA dropped to 2.45 and he posted a .923 save percentage.
The talent and physical tools of Askarov are undeniable. He's silky smooth in the crease, takes up a ton of the net with his 6'3" frame, and has a lightning quick glove hand. There's a reason he was a first-round pick in 2020 and cost the Sharks so much to acquire.
The crease in San Jose is his as the season approaches. They brought in veteran Alex Nedeljkovic to fill the role of backup and spot starter to ease the transition on Askarov. He won't be expected to start 55 games for the Sharks with Ned around, but he should expect at least 40 starts in his second season with the club. It's the only way for him to take the next step and prove that he is, in fact, the next franchise goaltender for the San Jose Sharks.
