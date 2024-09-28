Chloe Primerano Scores First Collegiate Goal in Minnesota Debut
The word "phenom" is tossed around every few years in hockey, but it's safe to say the University of Minnesota has one on their hands. Defenseman Chloe Primerano joined the school's program for the 2024-2025 season as one of the most highly-anticipated women's players to join the NCAA in years.
After just one game, the University of Minnesota star is already living up to the mantle of phenom. Primerano made her collegiate debut in the team's season opener against the University of Connecticut. The Minnesota Gophers enter the season as the second-ranked team in the nation, and the Huskies entered as the ninth.
Not only did the Gophers secure a 4-1 victory to secure a victory Primerano recorded her first collegiate goal. The freshman made a beautiful read on the power play and moved down from the blue line. Sophomore forward Emma Kreisz identified the creeping defender and delivered an excellent pass. Primerano then released a one-time bomb past the Huskies' goaltender to give the Gophers a 3-0 lead in the first period.
Expectations are sky-high for the 17 year-old. She entered the NCAA a year early after dominating at the RINK Academy the last two years, one of the most renowned hockey academies in Canada. Last year, she set records as she netted 35 goals and 89 points in just 29 games.
She also just had one of the best showings ever at the IIHF World Women's U18 Championships. Representing Team Canada, Primerano put up the second best offensive output ever. Over eight games in the tournament, she put up 16 points while Canada captured the bronze medal. The performance led to her being named the tournament's MVP, Best Defenseman, and All-Star. The only other player to record more points than her is American-born Amanda Kessel, who scored 19 points at the U18 tournament in 2009.
Primerano also made history as the first female skater ever selected by a CHL team. During the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, the Vancouver Giants selected her with the 268th overall pick. With all of these accolades already under her belt, her next goal is to help the University of Minnesota secure a National Championship during her freshman season.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!