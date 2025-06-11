Ducks, Rangers Closing in On Blockbuster Trade
The New York Rangers and Anaheim Ducks are reportedly nearing another blockbuster trade. Last season, the two organizations linked up in a trade that sent former Rangers captain Jacob Trouba to the state of California. One year later, it appears the Ducks are ready to take on another valuable veteran from the Rangers.
Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff first reported that conversations were heating up between the Ducks and Rangers. According to multiple sources, the two teams are in "advanced discussions" that could culminate in the coming days.
Seravalli also included a potential prospect involved in the deal as well. Ducks’ 2023 second-round draft pick Carey Terrance is rumored to be at the top of the Rangers' wish list. Terrance is an American-born center who was a key part of the United States' second straight gold medal at the World Junior Championships.
Kreider has been a staple in the New York lineup for over a decade. The Boston College product stormed into the organization as a rookie and quickly became a top scorer for the Rangers ever since. In 14 seasons and 883 games with the Rangers, Kreider's accumulated 326 goals, including three seasons with 35 goals or more. His best offensive season came during the 2021-2022 campaign, when he netted 52 goals in 81 regular season games.
A Kreider trade would effectively close the book on this era of Rangers hockey. While the team made a few deep runs in the playoffs, they couldn’t take it all the way. As a result, the organization is retooling on the fly in the hopes of avoiding an all-out rebuild. Moving Kreider would signify that process is being expedited, but all signs point to another blockbuster between Anaheim and New York taking place this offseason.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!