Blue Jackets Defender Pulling Away in Norris Trophy Race
The Columbus Blue Jackets have been one of the most surprising teams all season long, playing well above what was expected. As the last week of the season arrives, the Blue Jackets are still alive in the playoff race, a spot they haven’t seen in five years.
One big reason for the Blue Jackets’ success this season has been a career year from star defenseman Zach Werenski. With a career-high in goals (22), assists (56), points (78), and game-winning goals (5), Werenski is deserving of being in the Norris Trophy conversation as the NHL’s best defenseman.
Werenski may not lead NHL blue liners in these scoring categories, but he’s been a key piece in the Blue Jackets’ emotional turnaround.
The Blue Jackets have been playing all season with heavy hearts following the tragic death of Johnny Gaudreau and it’s been Werenski who stepped up in a huge way. His 78 points lead the team and he’s the kind of defenseman that can utilized in all aspects of the game.
Averaging a career-high 26:48 of ice time per game, Werenski has been utilized at even strength, anchoring the top power play unit, and on the penalty kill throughout the season. Werenski has always been a solid face in the Blue Jackets lineup, but now he’s starting to separate himself as a franchise icon.
Even as injuries piled up in Columbus, Werenski continued to fill voids. Taking over leadership roles without captain Boone Jenner for the first four months of the season and making sure the production didn’t slip when forwards like Sean Monahan or Kent Johnson missed significant time.
Werenski will likely be in the Norris conversation alongside heavy hitters like Cale Makar from the Colorado Avalanche and the reigning winner Quinn Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks. It wouldn’t be shocking to see either of those two win the Norris again, but Werenski has been the lynchpin for the shocking season in Columbus.
Without Werenski, who knows what kind of season the Blue Jackets would have had.
