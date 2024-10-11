Panthers Avoid Disaster With Captain's Injury
The Florida Panthers held their collective breath as their contest against the Ottawa Senators came to an end. Their captain Aleksander Barkov made an all-out effort to prevent an empty-net goal, but ended up crashing hard into the boards. He needed assistance to leave the ice and the outlook was grim.
The Panthers were hoping that the injury appeared worse than it actually was. Their title defense hopes were resting on it. Thankfully for the defending champs, they received news that could let them exhale slightly.
According to insider David Pagnotta, the Panthers' captain avoided a major injury. Taking to his X account, Pagnotta shared the latest insights on Barkov's injury.
"Some positive news regarding Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov's situation, all things considered," he wrote. "Hearing he's not sustained a significant injury, but what's being considered a bad sprain. He is likely out week-to-week."
With how bad Barkov's fall looked, Pagnotta's update must be a sigh of relief for the Panthers. While any injury to their leader and arguably their best player is a huge loss, he's not out for the season. They can take their time, let Barkov fully heal, and still hope to have their captain for a majority of this regular season and playoff run.
Barkov has been the captain of the Panthers since 2018 and with the organization since they selected him second overall in the 2013 NHL Draft. He's played 739 games with the club, scoring 266 goals, added 446 assists, and has 712 total points in his career.
Barkov is also the first captain in team history to lead the Panthers to a Stanley Cup championship. This past postseason, he played in all 24 of the team's games, scoring eight goals and finishing their run with 22 points while averaging over 21 minutes of ice-time.
