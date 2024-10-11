Former Kraken Defenseman Considering Options in Pro Hockey
Justin Schultz is coming off of a solid 2023-24 season with the Seattle Kraken, but with a new year underway, the 34-year-old is without an NHL team. In two seasons with the Kraken, Schultz played 143 games with 14 goals and 46 assists for 60 total points.
He’s a veteran blue liner with a pair of Stanley Cups in his back pocket and still has the ability to move the puck, yet no teams took a flyer on Schultz. Late into the offseason, he was looked at as a top remaining free agent, but he never signed a deal, or even a PTO.
According to the Athletic, NHL teams have given Schultz calls, but he held out looking for different opportunities.
“He’s already passed on other NHL opportunities over the summer,” the Athletic writes. “Schultz still feels like he has something to give. He’s just waiting for the right situation and fit.”
With the 2024-25 NHL season kicked off and teams pretty well set with their rosters, it seems unlikely Schultz will find a new home any time soon. The Athletic doesn’t believe his chances at the NHL are over, but it’s also possible playing in Europe is in the cards.
“Don’t rule out the possibility Schultz ends up going to Europe for a different experience if the right NHL opportunity doesn’t emerge.”
In 745 career games, Schultz has posted 71 goals and 253 assists for 324 total points and has played with some pretty successful teams. He won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017 with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and was a key to their blue line.
Schultz has also suited up with the Edmonton Oilers and Washington Capitals. While playing every game of the 2012-13 shortened season with the Oilers, he was named to the All-Rookie team with 27 points (8G-19A) in 48 games.
It’s clear Schultz’s skillset has declined a bit, but nothing to keep him from playing in the NHL. A second-round pick (43rd overall) of the Anaheim Ducks in 2008, Schultz is still looking for that perfect chance at one more run to the mountaintop.
