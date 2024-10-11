Maple Leafs, Penguins Get Boost from Young Goaltending
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins are in totally separate places as organizations. The Leafs have championship expectations, while the Penguins are long-shots to make any noise in the playoffs. They don't share many commonalities.
The one area the Maple Leafs and Penguins are very similar is in goal. Both teams have questions in net and are utilizing a tandem in almost an even split. They also both had to deal with injuries to one of their goalies as the seasom began. The Leafs are waiting on Joseph Woll to be 100% healthy, while the Penguins are without Alex Nedeljkovic, who started the majority of games for Pittsburgh at the end of the year.
With injuries already disrupting their seasons, the Penguins and Leafs both turned to promising young goaltenders for a boost. The Pens started 22-year-old puck-stopper Joel Blomqvist for their second game of the regular season against the Detroit Red Wings. The Finnish net minder was the team's second-round pick in 2020, and has become one of the team's top prospects. In his first career start, he stopped 29 of 32 shots and secured a victory for the Penguins.
The Maple Leafs made a last-minute call as the team traveled to Montreal for their season opener. The team recalled 23-year-old goalie Dennis Hildeby to back-up Anthony Stolarz against the Canadiens. They followed that up with a Hildeby getting the nod against the New Jersey Devils. He stoned the Devils, turning aside 22 of 24 shots in his first career start. Like Blomqvist, Hildeby also earned the team's first victory of the season.
The timeliness of these performances is ideal for both teams. Neither can afford a slow start in their divisions, and early season losses could be the difference between a wild card spot and watching the postseason from home. But thankfully, both have a young goalie that can keep them on the winning track until their injuries subside.
