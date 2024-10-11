Watch: Steelers Stars Share Hilarious Video During Penguins Game
The Pittsburgh Penguins began their new season in extremely disappointing fashion, taking a beating from the New York Rangers. The 6-0 loss was a tough pill to swallow for the Pens, who are trying to return to the playoffs after two straight seasons of missing it.
While the Penguins didn't get the result they wanted against the Rangers, there were some silver linings. One of them was the special guests the team had watching the game. The city of Pittsburgh is a tight-knit community when it comes to their sports teams, and the city's NFL team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, came out to support their local hockey team.
Steelers' superstars Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth were not only sitting rinkside for the Penguins vs. Rangers contest, the pair were mic'd up. The results were hilarious, as the duo had some great reactions and commentary during the game.
Harris was particularly funny during the game. During a physical part of the game, a Rangers and Penguins player collided along the boards in front of him. The action startled Harris, who let out a few expletives in his response.
He later got into the spirit of the game. Harris yelled out some encouraging words to the Penguins on the ice.
"Come on," he encouraged. "Take his head off!"
Meanwhile his teammate Freiermuth was like a little kid sharing his excitement with Harris. He explained the rules, knew the players' name, and was even giving the referees some lip after missing a few calls.
The pair of NFL players probably wish they had attended a better game. The Penguins couldn't muster any offense in this contest. They looked even worse defensively and in net. Harris even admitted in the video clip that he and his teammate might be bad luck for the team.
"Damn, bro, we got bad luck, Pat," he said to Freiermuth. "I ain't gonna lie, its 0-3. That's bad luck."
The Penguins might disagree, but they did take the loss ultimately. Both the Pens and the Steelers are hoping that this was an anomaly, as both teams look to make waves in the NFL and NHL this season.
