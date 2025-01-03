Avalanche Lose Backup Goalie to Injury
The Colorado Avalanche will be without their backup goaltender following a game against the Buffalo Sabres. Veteran goalie Scott Wedgewood left the game following a collision on the ice and Mackenzie Blackwood came on in relief.
After an initial evaluation, the Avalanche are expecting to be without Wedgewood for at least a few weeks. The team's head coach, Jared Bednar, shared a brief update at the team's last practice. Avs reporter Meghan Angley shared that Wedgewood is still being evaluated, but he's calling the veteran "week-to-week."
The news is a tough blow to the Avalanche and their goaltending platoon. The team acquired both Wedgewood and Blackwood this season in an effort to reinvigorate the position and so far it's been an absolute success. Blackwood has already earned an extension with the organization, while Wedgewood has given them a reliable backup for the first time in several seasons.
The 32-year-old net minder joins the Avalanche from the Nashville Predators. where he was signed to backup superstar goalie Juuse Saros. He lasted just a month with his new organization before the Preds swapped him for Avalanche goalie Justus Annunen.
Before signing with the Predators, he was a dependable backup and spot starter with the Dallas Stars. Over two full campaigns in Dallas, he appeared in at least 21 games, including 28 starts last season.
Wedgewood was originally drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the third round of the 2010 NHL Draft. He'd make his NHL debut in 2015-2016 with the Devils, but his first real opportunity came the following season with the Arizona Coyotes.
In his career, he's appeared in 142 games and started 124 of them. Wedgewood has a career record of 53-52-23 with a 2.97 goals against average and a .905 save percentage.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!