Bruins Extend Depth Forward
The Boston Bruins gotten their 2024-25 season back on track after firing Jim Montgomery as their head coach. Since the firing of Montgomery, the Bruins are 12-7-1 and sitting third in the Atlantic Division.
With the spirits high heading into 2025, the Bruins have announced an extension for a key depth forward in their lineup. Currently in the final year of his contract, the Bruins have signed a three-year extension with Mark Kastelic.
The fourth-line center will begin earning $1.567 million in the 2025-26 season and remain in Boston through the 2027-28 season.
Kastelic is playing his first season with the Bruins after three years with the Ottawa Senators. In 39 games played this year, Kastelic has four goals and seven assists for 11 total points. Playing with a bit of edge in his game, Kastelic is tied with teammate Nikita Zadorov for the most penalty minutes in the NHL at 76.
Originally a fifth-round draft pick (125th overall) of the Senators in 2019, Kastelic has played in 183 career games at the NHL level. Over that time, he has a clean 18 goals and 18 assists for 36 total points and 255 penalty minutes.
Kastelic arrived in Boston as part of the trade that sent Vezina winning goalie Linus Ullmark to the Senators. Kastelic was traded to the Bruins organization along with Joonas Korpisalo and a first-round draft pick.
It hasn’t even been 40 games, but the Bruins clearly like what they’re seeing from Kastelic with a three-year extension worth just a hair over $1.5 million.
