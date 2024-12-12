Sharks Can't Keep Newly-Acquired Goalie
The San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche kept the trend of trades alive when they swapped starting goalies. The Sharks acquired Alexandar Georgiev, while the Avalanche took Mackenzie Blackwood in exchange. This was another in a few goalie moves the Avalanche have made in recent weeks to bolster the position, but it may just be the beginning for the Sharks.
It didn’t take long for a ton of speculation to rise that the Sharks should consider flipping Georgiev before the 2025 NHL trade deadline. Moving Georgiev before the early March deadline might seem quick, but what do the Sharks have to lose?
They are a team still sitting near the bottom of the NHL, they are a few years away from really competing for a playoff spot, and they have one of the league’s top goalie prospects getting seasoned in the American Hockey Leageue.
Georgiev enters the Sharks organization with an 8-7-0 record, .874 save percentage, and 3.38 goals against average. He’s one of the streakiest goalies in the NHL, starting the year 1-5-0 before rifling off a five-game winning streak.
Since that streak, Georgiev has only been credited with two wins while the Avalanche started to hit shuffle on their goalie situation. Blackwood will be the sixth goalie to play for the Avalanche this season, and they only recently hit the 30-game mark.
Georgiev is in the final year of his contract and with Colorado retaining some of his $3.4 million salary cap hit, he’s once again a movable piece.
The Sharks don’t have too many plans of improving this season, so why not sell Georgiev to a team that needs a solid backup and collect pieces for the future?
With Yaroslav Askarov waiting for his chance to be the full-time starter in San Jose, the Sharks can’t have any NHL-level talent sitting in front of him in line.
The Sharks are likely far from done making moves this year, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Georgiev's name pop up in the trade mill again.
