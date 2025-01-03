Elias Pettersson or JT Miller: Canucks Face Impossible Choice
The Vancouver Canucks face an impossible decision as the second half of the 2024-2025 season begins. The team has two superstar players that reportedly cannot coexist, leaving them with the very likely scenario of having to choose between J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson.
The Canucks have an excellent core on paper, led by these two forwards as well as captain Quinn Hughes, defenseman Filip Hronek, and wingers Jake DeBrusk and Brock Boeser. The group won the Pacific Division title last year and took the Edmonton Oilers to seven games in the Western Conference Semi-Finals. But faced with the choice between Miller and Pettersson, the Canucks have to pick Miller.
To be perfectly clear: losing either player comes with multiple question marks and adds an obvious hole to the Vancouver lineup. But for a team that fancies themselves a Stanley Cup contender, keeping Miller has to be the priority for four reasons.
The first reason why is he's the more productive scorer head to head. Over the last three seasons, Miller has posted campaigns of 99, 82, and 100 points. Pettersson has been very productive in his own right, but less so compared to Miller, putting up 68, 102, and 89 points in that span.
The second is his compete level. Miller has been called a bit too intense at times, but he's built a well-earned reputation for being a fiery competitor. Pettersson, whether it's fair or not, has been given the label of being more relaxed all-around. It isn't a bad thing inherently, but when you need someone to step up come playoff time, the Canucks will turn to Miller and his passion. That compete level can be a rallying force for the team, especially in times of adversity. Pettersson is naturally a more quiet and reserved player who goes about his business on the ice with purpose, but it might not be the best fit for the Stanley Cup hopefuls.
The third reason is salary cap implications. Pettersson's new deal has two things going against it. The first is that it pays him $11.6 million annually, over $3.5 million more than what Miller makes the next few seasons. The second is that his No-Movement Clause doesn't activate until next season. That sneaky little detail could be the difference for Canucks' management in facilitating a trade.
The fourth and final reason might be the biggest deciding factor. Think of the return a team might be willing to part with to acquire Pettersson? A number one center who is under contract funtil the summer of 2032 is worth an awful lot to a franchise in need. The Canucks have needs to fill, and parting with a player of Pettersson's ilk has the potential to fill multiple holes in their lineup and propel them closer to a championship roster.
What Pettersson has going for him over Miller is his age. He's just 26 years old and five years younger than Miller. The long-term outlook could be more important for Vancouver, but given the choice between the two star players, it seems obvious that the Canucks should stick with Miller.
