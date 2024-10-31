Avalanche Forward Faces Discipline From NHL
Between early losses and brutal injuries, the Colorado Avalanche haven’t had a fun start to the 2024-25 season. Things might be getting even tougher as Avalanche forward Matt Steinburg is set to have a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety.
The 24-year-old Avalanche forward is facing discipline from the league for charging against Tampa Bay Lightning forward Erik Cernak. A hearing with Player Safety opens the possibility of a multi-game suspension.
Late in the second period, while down 4-1, Steinburg crushed Cernak into the boards with an illegal check to the head. Steinburg’s shoulder made direct contact with Cernak’s head which then bounced off the glass.
Cernak was injured on the play and did not return to the game. Steinburg received a two-minute minor penalty for charging and a 10-minute game misconduct. A roughing penalty from earlier in the contest gave him 17 total penalty minutes in the game.
The Avalanche went on to lose to the Lightning by a score of 5-2.
Steinburg isn’t even meant to be a huge piece of the Avalanche lineup, injuries have forced him into the bottom six. He’s appeared in eight games to this point of the season and they are the first eight games of his career.
Usually suiting up on the fourth forward line, Steinburg has no goals or assists and is averaging just over six minutes of ice time per game.
The Avalanche are depleted enough up front with defenseman Oliver Kylington playing wing against the Lightning. Now, they face losing yet another forward as they head to Nashville to take on the Predators.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!