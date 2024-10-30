Sharks Land Maple Leafs Defenseman In Huge Trade
The Timothy Liljegren saga has officially come to an end.
On Tuesday night, the San Jose Sharks acquired the Swedish defenseman from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick, a 2026 sixth-round pick and defenseman Matt Benning. Chris Johnston of TSN and The Athletic was the first to report.
Liljegren, the No. 17 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, has spent his entire career to this point in Toronto. Over his six NHL seasons, the 25-year-old has scored 65 points (14 goals, 51 assists) in 197 games. At his best, he's a solid two-way defenseman who can also play on both the power play and penalty kill.
That "at his best" part is the key qualifier there, though. Liljegren has made some questionable on-ice decisions throughout his career, and was sometimes the odd man out. Under new head coach Craig Berube, the 6-1, 205-pound defenseman only played once in Toronto's first six games as players such as Philippe Myers and Conor Timmins passing him for playing time.
Liljegren was a restricted free agent this offseason, earning a two-year, $6 million deal ($3 million AAV) before he could reach arbitration. Even with the new contract, though, he still requested a trade from the Maple Leafs, which has now been fulfilled at last.
Now, the Sharks have a chance to capitalize on the talent that the Maple Leafs could not. San Jose is in the midst of a very deep rebuild, so adding young talent at an affordable price is a savvy move. If Liljegren can become the player he's capable of, then he could be a leader on the blue line for years to come.
Benning, the other player involved in this deal and nephew of former Vancouver Canucks general manager Jim Benning, scored 26 points (one goal, 25 assists) in 98 games with the Sharks. He now gets a fresh start on a likely playoff team.
