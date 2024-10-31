Avalanche Looking to Land Forward Trade
The Colorado Avalanche knew they were entering the 2024-25 season without a couple of key forwards, but the injuries have continued to pile up as games got underway. Not only have injuries stacked for the Avalanche, they’ve been focused on forwards.
The Avalanche are currently down five of their top nine forwards and were forced to play defenseman Oliver Kylington on the wing in their most recent loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Being down so many crucial names, the Avalanche have started looking for help.
According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman in a written 32 Thoughts, general managers are starting to talk and the Avalanche have a particular focus.
“You will not be surprised to hear Colorado is looking for forwards,” Friedman writes. “Need to get through a miserable stretch where five of their top nine are out.”
The Avalanche entered the season without Valeri Nichushkin, Artturi Lehkonen, and captain Gabriel Landeskog. Nichushkin is still working his way through the NHL Player Assistance Program, Lehkonen is still recovering from offseason surgery, and Landeskog hasn’t played since winning the Stanley Cup in 2022.
Through their first 11 games of the season, the Avalanche have lost Jonathan Drouin, Miles Wood, and goals leader Ross Colton. Drouin is currently on injured reserve and Wood should only miss a little over a week.
Colton, however, will be out longer-term after surprising everyone as the Avalanche’s goals leader. After eight goals in 10 games, Colton is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.
A couple of early-season trades have already been made around the NHL, and the Avalanche might be on-deck for a move of their own. They clearly need forwards and their goaltending dug the team into a hole in the first few games.
The Avalanche started the year 0-4-0 before rifling off five straight wins. They’ve since lost two straight to set up a 5-6-0 record and sixth in the Central Division. If they’re looking for forwards, they should also be working the phones looking for a goalie, as well.
