Devils Captain Becomes Surprising NHL Leader
The 2024-25 NHL season is still young and counting stats are a bit weird, but there is an unexpected goals leader emerging from the New Jersey Devils. In 13 games played, Devils captain Nico Hischier became the first player of the season to score 10 goals and is the new league leader in the category.
The Devils captain hit 10 goals before the likes of Alex Ovechkin, Auston Matthews, and Nikita Kucherov, who all threaten to win the Rocket Richard each season.
Riding a four-game goal streak, Hischier’s tallies have helped push the Devils to the top of the Eastern Conference with a 7-4-2 record.
This isn’t saying Hischier is a bad player, in fact, he is among the best in the NHL, but goal scoring has never been what stands out from his game. In 452 career games leading into this season, he has picked up 136 tallies, averaging 26 per year.
With this hot start, Hischier is currently on a 63-goal pace.
One could even argue that the Devils have better goal-scorers than Hischier in their own lineup. Timo Meier led the Devils in goals last year with 28 in 69 games played. Jesper Bratt put up 27 in a full 82-game slate.
Hischier and superstar Jack Hughes also had 27 in 2023-24, but Hughes missed time with injuries, only playing in 62 games. If anyone had to guess the Devils’ goal leader at any time, Hughes would be the most likely first choice.
Hughes does have 12 points in 13 games, but only four of them are goals. The next closest to Hischier’s tally on the Devils roster is newcomer Paul Cotter with six.
It’ll be a tight race around the NHL for the goals lead as multiple players are directly in Hischier’s rearview. Kucherov, Cole Caufield, and Kyle Connor all have nine tallies.
Hischier may not hold the lead for long, but his brilliance has been a huge boost to the Devils as they look to emerge as true Stanley Cup contenders.
