Sabres Looking to Add Trade Piece
There's been an unusual amount of trade chatter and roster moves happening in the early stages of the NHL season, and the Buffalo Sabres seemingly want in on all the fun. The Sabres are in a critical year for their organizational development. They appointed a new captain, Rasmus Dahlin, prior to the season, they locked in their goaltending duo, and they made some strategic moves to improve their forward depth.
But those offseason moves aren't making the Sabres or their front office content. According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, Buffalo is seeking a way to improve their lineup. In a recent edition of 32 Thoughts, Friedman points out Sabres' general manager Kevyn Adams as being one of the most activce executives in the league.
"One of the more active early-season general managers is Buffalo’s Kevyn Adams," he wrote. "But he’s made it clear he does not wish to subtract. He’s trying to add."
Friedman's insight was brief and vague, but it paints the picture that the Sabres are in the trade market. The question emerging is - what are the Sabres looking to acquire? The team is 4-5-1 through their first 10 games. They have a negative goal differential
Taking a look at their lineup, it's easy to find the biggest hole. It's not on defense, with Dahlin, Owen Power, and Bowen Byram making up one the best top three blue liners on any team in the NHL.
It's not their first line. Tage Thompson is returning to his 2022-2023 form. Alex Tuch is playing like a premier power forward and JJ Peterka is taking that next step the Sabres hoped he would.
And it's not their bottom-six either. The acquisition of veterans Ryan McLeod and Jason Zucker have been two huge additions to their third and fourth lines.
Their second line is the problem. Sure, it has all of the potential in the world with youngsters Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn occupying two spots, but the potential isn't equaling production so far. Cozens has just three points so far, while Quinn has two points through nine games. Their presumed left winger, second-year scorer Zach Benson, is battling injuries in his sophomore season.
In order for the Sabres to compete in the jam-packed Atlantic Division, they will need their top lines to do more of the heavy lifting. Right now their first line is able to do that without problem, but their second line is a matchup dream for opposing defenses. It has to change for the Sabres to make a real run, which is likely why Kevyn Adams is so adament about adding to the team early on this season.
