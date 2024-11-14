Avalanche Get Multiple Players Back From Injury
The Colorado Avalanche have been riddled with injuries and absences through the early stages of the 2024-25 season, but they’re finally starting to see names return to the lineup. The Avalanche announced that multiple key forwards have been activated from injured reserve.
Miles Wood and Jonathan Drouin have both been absent from the Avalanche lineup with upper-body injuries and should be ready to return to the ice.
Wood last played against the Chicago Blackhawks on October 28, and has missed the last seven games. Without Wood in the lineup, the Avalanche have gone 4-3-0 but are still trying to claw their way back after a rough start to the year.
In his first 10 games of the season, Wood only has one goal, but he should be ready to return and produce at a higher level.
Drouin’s only appearance this year came during the Avalanche’s season opener against the Vegas Golden Knights. The Avalanche were defeated 8-4 and Drouin did not record a point, but he’s looking to find the same success that he had in 2023-24.
In his first year with the Avalanche, Drouin played 79 games and recorded a career-best 56 points (19G-37A). A huge bounce-back for Drouin after struggling for a few seasons with the Montreal Canadiens.
Back to full health and looking to capture that momentum should be a huge boost for the Avalanche.
Through 17 games, the Avalanche hold a 9-8-0 record and sit in the second wild card spot in the Western Conference. It’s still early in the year, but Colorado has done a good job of rebounding after a brutal four-game losing streak to start the year.
There are still multiple key faces sidelined for the Avalanche, but they are working their way back to full health and should be a top team once everyone has returned.
