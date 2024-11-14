Sharks Share Practice With Rec League Goalie
The San Jose Sharks made a routine practice on the road into something unforgettable for one lucky man. While skating at Chelsea Piers in New York City, the Sharks invited a rec league goalie onto the ice to face a few shots.
In a video posted by Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now, the amateur netminder is on the ice and taking what appear to be full-throttle shots from the Sharks players. Even though the goalie is 65 years old, it doesn’t look like the Sharks let up.
This special moment happened because there are no private locker rooms at Chelsea Piers, and the Sharks had to share with adult rec league players. This goalie asked if he could get in net for a few shots, and the Sharks agreed.
The adult league goalie saw an opportunity to make a memory and he took it. He may not have been a Sharks fan before, but he probably will be forever after a once-in-a-lifetime experience like that.
The Sharks are in New York gearing up for their upcoming meeting with the New York Rangers. When teams visit the Rangers, they often practice at the iconic Chelsea Piers.
Entering their matchup with the Rangers, the Sharks are 5-9-3 for 13 standings points and seventh in the Pacific Division. The only team below the Sharks in the Pacific are the 5-7-2 Anaheim Ducks.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!