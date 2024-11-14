Veteran Center Ecstatic to Rejoin Capitals
The Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins were unlikely trade partners, but the two teams swung an early season deal. The Penguins sent veteran center Lars Eller to the Caps for a pair of draft picks.
The move is a sign that the Capitals believe in their group and their championship opportunity this season. It also gives Eller the chance to reunite with many of his former teammates who he won the Stanley Cup with in 2018.
Eller spoke with the Capitals' media after arriving in Washington D.C and spoke about his excitement to rejoin the club. One of the things he mentioned was that he never really wanted to leave Washington in the first place, so to have the chance to go back is very special.
"Just super excited to join a team that looks like they got something really good going for them," he said. "And you know, I never wanted to leave in the first place. I always loved playing here and what a great opportunity I have in front of me."
Eller first played for the Caps between the 2016-2017 and 2022-2023 seasons. During his first run in the nation's capital, he recorded 12 goals or more in five out of his seven seasons and eclipsed the 30 point mark four times.
The Capitals are hoping that the return of Eller brings the same things. They need a dependable third or fourth line center, one that has a defensive presence and possesses lineup versatility. That is exactly what Eller still brings to the league, even at 35 years old.
Eller is a veteran of 1,053 NHL games with the Capitals, Penguins Montreal Canadiens, and Colorado Avalanche. He has a 182 career goals, 227 assists, and 409 total points. He also carries a career face-off win percentage of just over 50%. Through 17 games this season with the Penguins, he has four goals and seven points while playing around 16 minutes of ice-time per game.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!