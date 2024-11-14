Predators GM Believes Team is Turning the Corner
The Nashville Predators were the big winners of the offseason after spending over $100 million signing Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, and Brady Skjei. But the start of their season was a, to be blunt, disaster.
It was such a poor start, that the Predators' general manager Barry Trotz made it clear that if things didn't improve quickly, there would be more changes made to the organization. In response, it seems his team received the message and is improving slowly.
Trotz has taken notice of the improvements as well. He spoke with the Nashville media before a recent game against the Colorado Avalanche and discussed the state of the team. The one thing that stuck out was Trotz assertion that the team is beginning to come around.
“We got off to a bad start,” he said. “We tried to be something that we weren’t. I think we’re coming around. After the 0-5 start, we’re 5-4-1 in the last 10. We’ve played some good teams. I see us being more consistent, getting more balance in our game."
It may be an improvement, but the Predators are far away from being a contending team. With a 5-9-2 record, the team is still in the basement of the Central Division and sit a whopping 18 points back from the division leading Winnipeg Jets.
The thing that the Predators can continue investing hope in is that overcoming a rough start isn't anything new to the Nashville franchise. Last year, the team dealt with a horrible skid. The losing streak forced the team to cancel a group trip to see the band U2 in concert and then the team went on an unimaginable run en route to a 52-win season.
So hopefully the same thing can happen again for the Predators. They've had their rough patch, but if Trotz' comments are true and this team is coming around, that tough start will be a distant memory very soon.
