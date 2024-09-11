Report: Avalanche Re-Sign Forward With PTO
The Colorado Avalanche are welcoming back a former veteran forward with a chance of making the roster for the 2024-25 season. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare spent two years with the Avalanche between 2019 and 2021, and now he’s looking for another chance.
According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Bellemare will join the Avalanche on a professional tryout contract, and fight for an NHL role at training camp.
Bellemare picked up 33 points (18G-15A) in his 122 games with the Avalanche and was a well-respected face in the locker room.
Since breaking into the NHL to start the 2014-15 season at the age of 29, Bellemare has bounced around to five different teams. He started with the Philadelphia Flyers before moving on to play with the Vegas Golden Knights, Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning, and most recently the Seattle Kraken.
In exactly 700 career games played, Bellemare has been a useful depth forward with 64 goals and 74 assists for 138 total points.
Bellemare has never won the Stanley Cup, but has played on a few teams that had true ambitions of a championship. The furthest he got was in 2022 when the Lightning lost in the Stanley Cup Final.
The Lightning ironically lost to the Avalanche, who Bellemare had played for the season prior.
The Avalanche routinely have one of the best lineups in the NHL, but their depth could use a boost. Even at 39 years old, Bellemare might be able to bring a certain set of skills that could be a benefit in Colorado.
Bellemare is coming off of a 2023-24 season where he only played 40 games with the Kraken. He scored four goals and three assists for seven points in that time, but he believes he’s got something left to give in the NHL.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!