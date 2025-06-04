Avalanche Sign Trade Deadline Pickup to Extension
The Colorado Avalanche have signed forward Brock Nelson to a three-year extension worth an average annual value of $7.5 million, the team announced Wednesday.
“We’re thrilled to have reached an agreement with Brock to keep him in Colorado for the next three seasons,” general manager Chris MacFarland said, per the team's website. “He’s been a great center in this league for a long time, and he brings professionalism and a dedicated work ethic on and off the ice.
"We think he will be a great fit and will be a stabilizing presence to our second-line center role with his size and ability to touch all areas of the ice. We’re excited to see what his contributions will be over a larger sample size with the Avalanche.”
The Avalanche acquired Nelson from the New York Islanders on March 6 in exchange for a package that included top prospect Calum Ritche and a 2026 first-round pick. The 33-year-old scored 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 19 regular season games with the Avalanche, but only had four assists in seven playoff games.
Nelson, who previously spent his entire career with the Islanders, was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.
“My family and I are excited to be staying in Colorado,” Nelson said. “Having spent my entire career with one organization, we weren’t totally sure what to expect when we arrived in Denver. But getting the opportunity to play for the Avalanche, to compete with a great group of teammates in that locker room, and in front of the tremendous fans at Ball Arena, we knew this was where we wanted to stay."
“I’d like to thank the Kroenke family, Joe Sakic, Chris MacFarland, Jared Bednar and our coaching staff for the opportunity. Obviously the way the season ended last year was disappointing, but I can’t wait to get back on the ice soon and continue to push for our goal of winning the Stanley Cup.”
The Avalanche have struggled to find a No. 2 center since Nazem Kadri's departure following their Stanley Cup win in 2022. In Nelson, they believe they've finally found a fit for the role.
