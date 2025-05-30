Islanders Extend Veteran Forward
The New York Islanders have signed forward Kyle Palmieri to a two-year extension, the team announced Friday. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman added that the deal carries an average annual value of $4.75 million, and thus a total value of $9.5 million.
Palmieri, 34, was previously set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1 after completing a four-year, $20 million contract ($5 million AAV) he signed with the Islanders in 2021.
The Islanders acquired Palmieri in a trade with the New Jersey Devils in April of 2021. He's appeared in 301 games for New York since then, recording 172 points (87 goals, 85 assists). He's also scored 17 points (10 goals, seven assists) in 30 playoff games.
The Long Island native has also been a bit of an iron man for New York lately, appearing in all 82 games in each of the past two seasons.
A 2009 first-round pick, Palmieri previously spent five seasons with the Anaheim Ducks and six with the Devils. In total, he has 527 points (270 goals, 257 assists) in 900 games, plus 32 points (18 goals, 14 assists) in 68 playoff games.
The Islanders are moving in a new direction this offseason with Mathieu Darche taking over as general manager, but keeping Palmieri around for veteran leadership makes sense.
