Lightning Forward Wins Ted Lindsay Award
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov has won the Ted Lindsay Award as the NHL's "most outstanding player" as voted on by members of the NHL Player Association, the league announced Wednesday.
This is the second time Kucherov has won the Ted Lindsay Award, the first coming in 2018-19. The Russian superstar was also a finalist for the award last season.
Kucherov's teammates surprised him with the trophy at the team's practice facility in Brandon, Fla.
“It was a great feeling to see how surprised he was,” captain Victor Hedman said.
This season, Kucherov scored 121 points (37 goals, 84 assists) in 78 regular season games. He led the league in both points and assists for the second straight year after scoring 144 points (44 goals, 100 assists) in 82 games last season.
Kucherov, who turns 32 later this month, had 33 multi-point games this season, including 17 games with three or more points. Comparatively, he only failed to register a point in 13 games throughout the season.
Kucherov is also a finalist for the Hart Trophy alongside Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl and Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. He finished second in Hart Trophy voting behind Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon last year. The Hart Trophy Winner will be announced at the 2025 NHL Awards on June 12.
