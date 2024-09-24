Avalanche Sign Forward to Long-Term Deal Before Season
The Colorado Avalanche have their sights set on the Stanley Cup. With hope that their captain Gabriel Landeskog will return soon, a starting goaltender with plenty to prove, and an MVP candidate in Nathan MacKinnon, it's hard to not see them as a championship contender.
With all of the firepower the Avalanche possess, it's easy to overlook the depth on the team. But if they want to truly compete, it's a worthy investment. That's why the team announced a contract extension for middle six forward Logan O'Connor.
While financial details were not disclosed, the Avalanche did release that the deal is for six years. Set to begin during the 2025-2026 season, this new contract will keep O'Connor in Colorado through the 2030-2031 campaign. Avalanche General Manager Chris MacFarland shared his excitement over getting this done.
“We are thrilled to have ‘OC’ under contract for the next seven years,” he said. “He is a relentless worker and competitor who brings energy and grit to the lineup every night. His speed and skating ability makes him a dangerous two-way player and he is one of our top penalty killers. Logan is also a great teammate and takes pride in being a part of the Denver community.”
O'Connor has played the entirety of his NHL career with the Avalanche. Originally undrafted, O'Connor has worked his way up in the league and earned every opportunity he's had. He first broke through during the 2018-2019 season, and he's become a crucial piece of the team's third and fourth lines in the years since. The past three seasons, he's played in at least 81 games and recorded at least 24 points.
Last season was an offensive breakthrough for O'Connor. He scored a career-high 13 goals and finished with 25 points. It was exactly the type of season MacFarland and the Avalanche expected from him, and now he's sticking around for another six years.
