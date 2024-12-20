Blue Jackets Goalie Has Career Night vs. Devils
The Columbus Blue Jackets got the better of the New Jersey Devils in a surprising Metropolitan Division matchup. The Devils are one of the top teams in the division, conference, and NHL, and the Jackets are fighting to stay out of the basement of the divisional standings, Still, the Blue Jackets were led to victory behind an outstanding performance from their goalie Elvis Merzlikins.
The Blue Jackets' goalie produced a career-best performance to guide the team to victory. He stopped 40 of 42 shots in the 4-2 win, but there were three specific highlight-reel stops he made that carried the momentum for Columbus throughout the game.
The first came against Devils' superstar Jack Hughes. Off an offensive zone face-off, the Devils won possession back to defenseman Luke Hughes, who moved down the left side wall with the puck. Meanwhile his brother Jack floated off near the right side face-off dot, and Luke quickly fired a cross-ice pass onto Jack's stick. He one-timed a blistering shot on net, but Merzlikins made an acrobatic push across the crease and robbed Hughes of a goal.
Jack would try to get his revenge later on, but Merzlikins again was up to the challenge. This time, Hughes was in a perfect opportunity to put a rebound opportunity behind the Blue Jackets goalie. But again Merzlikin's athleticism and reflexes were too great a match and he denied the star forward a second goal.
Two incredible saves on one Hughes brother weren't enough for Merzlikins. In the third period of the matchup, defenseman Luke Hughes had a golden opportunity of his own denied by the Jackets net minder. A bouncing puck found it's way to Hughes' stick from about 15 feet out. He snapped the rebound back on a wide open net, but at the very last second Merzlikins glided across the crease and made the stop.
Merzlikins' performance guided the Blue Jackets to their 13th win of the season, shifting their record to 13-15-5. They are now sixth in the Metropolitan Division after defeating the Devils and hoping to keep climbing. In order to do so, they'll need more efforts like this from Merzlikins or whoever else is in goal.
