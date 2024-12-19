Canadiens Prospect Drawing Kirill Kaprizov Comparisons
The Montreal Canadiens' excitement for prospect Ivan Demidov grows by the day. The team's most recent first-round pick is having an electric age-18/19 season in the KHL. Through 34 games, he has six goals and 14 assists for 20 points and he's impressing everyone along the way.
The Canadiens have been keeping close tabs on Demidov all season long. Recently, the team's front office staff traveled to Russia to see him in person and speak with his KHL team's coaching staff, led by SKA head coach Roman Rotenberg. Hockey News Hub shared a brief clip of their interaction where Rotenberg compared Demidov to Minnesota Wild superstar, Kirill Kaprizov.
"He's winning battles along the boards now," Rotengberg said. "Before, not. Now, he's better. So, I think he will improve. He has the genes to be like (Kirill) Kaprizov. He has the genes to be strong on his skates."
The endorsement from Rotenberg is a huge step and acknowledgement of where the Canadiens' prospect is at right now. Rotenberg has a reputation for preferring veteran players over youngsters, but Demidov has forced his hand. He's spent time throughout the lineup, and as the head coach has demanded more and more out of the teenager, Demidov has risen to the occassion time and time again. He's improved on the ice with his ability to win more puck battles and take over the offensive zone, and he's also grown stronger as Rotenberg pointed out. It's further evidence of how special a player he is and will be in Montreal.
The Canadiens would be thrilled to add a player close to Kaprizov's stature to their lineup in the near future. The team has seem some improvements in their forward group this year with the addition of Patrik Laine, but they are still missing more scoring depth in their top-six. Especially as Juraj Slafkovsky bounces back from a poor start, the potential for Demidov to come over next year and make a huge impact improves.
