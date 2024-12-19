Predators Shifting Focus to Next Season
The Nashville Predators made noise when free agency opened, becoming one of the biggest spenders in the NHL. In the matter of a few hours, the Predators signed Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, and Brady Skjei to deals and quickly looked like the team to beat in the Western Conference.
With the holiday break right around the corner, however, the Predators hold the worst record in the NHL. After 32 games played, they are the last team in the league with under 10 wins. At 9-17-6, their 24 standings points sits them 32nd out of 32 teams in the NHL.
General manager Barry Trotz made vague threats of a rebuild, but he’s recently adjusted his outlook on the team. In talking with Pierre LeBrun with the Athletic, Trotz says he is “resetting” rather than rebuilding.
There is faith in the new signings, as well as the key stars that were already there, but the 2024-25 season might already be a wash.
“I want to set myself up for the summer,” Trotz said. “We will look at the free-agent market. We will look at adding pieces. There will be teams that are going to be up against it (the cap), so we want to take advantage of that.”
Trotz also made sure to deny any possibility that the Predators are interested in trading Stamkos. The Predators signed him to a four-year deal and there are zero intentions of moving on from him any time soon.
The Predators might already be looking to the future, but not the distance future. They’ll look to retool and come back in 2025-26 even stronger than they were this year. All of the Predators’ biggest names, from the recent signings to the established veterans will still be under contract next year giving them an opportunity to quickly run things back.
“Unless there’s something that knocks my socks off, I’m going to be pretty quiet now,” Trotz said. “I’ve done a lot of business.”
For now, the Predators are holding steady; Trotz doesn’t plan on making big moves and the 2025-26 season should be Nashville’s time to shine.
