Blue Jackets GM Urges Team to Change Mindset
The Columbus Blue Jackets are hoping this is the offseason that is different. The organization has been a playoff team, a basement dweller, and a middling team all in the last five seasons. Searching for a consistent direction, the team brought in Don Waddell to manage the roster and establish a new culture.
Waddell, who joined the team after a long stint with the Carolina Hurricanes, brings a winning pedigree to the Blue Jackets. He has a long career with organizations like the Detroit Red Wings, the now-defunct Atlanta Thrashers, and Pittsburgh Penguins prior to takoing over as the president and general manager in Carolina. Over the last decade, the Hurricanes rose from a rebuilding team to perennial Cup contender.
Bringing a culture change to Columbus like he oversaw in Carolina is of utmost importance to Waddell. He recently spoke to SiriusXM NHL Network Radio and discussed how the Blue Jackets' organizational mindset needs to re-prioritize winning.
"The one thing is, I'm not saying it was everybody, but losing was acceptable [here] and losing is not acceptable," he said. "We have a ways to go building this, but our goal every year should be to win the Stanley Cup, not just to win some games. It's a mindset."
The Blue Jackets certainly haven't had Stanley Cup ambitions recently. Coming off of a 27-win season, the goal for now is get better and try to re-enter the playoff picture.
In addition to bringing in a marquee free agent in Sean Monahan to upgrade their forward group, Waddell hired a new head coach. Dean Evason was hired to be the new bench boss in Columbus, joining the organization after most recently holding the same position with the Minnesota Wild. This move is essential in Waddell's eyes, and he spoke about that as well during his recent chat with NHL Network Radio.
"It's all about starting with accountability, a structure in place, and culture will get there," he said. "Back in Carolina when I took over and I hired Rod Brind'Amour, Rod was great about executing a plan. And I believe Dean Evason has the same mold. It has to be about hockey. Hockey first. We are all here to play hockey. We all make a good salary. So the No. 1 priority is to prepare ourselves every night. It doesn't mean you are going to win every night, but prepare yourself so you have a chance to win."
Waddell is taking an ambitious but realistic approach with the Blue Jackets. As he stated, they have a long way to go before earning the status of contender. That said, the goal in Columbus should be set higher than it has been in recent years. With an improved roster, another year of development for their group of young players, and a new head coach, the Jackets are hoping Waddell's vision of a winning organization comes to life sooner than later.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!