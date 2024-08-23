Flyers Perfect Fit for Predators Goalie
The Nashville Predators are in a tough situation heading into the 2024-2025 season. Prized young goaltender Yarsolav Askarov's disgruntledness turned into a formal trade request. The Preds said they expect Askarov to be at training camp competing for a job, but it's unlikely he will be in the organization when the new season begins.
With the Predators signing goaltender Juuse Saros for the next eight seasons, the Nashville crease is occupied for the time being. Askarov, a former first round pick of the Predators, has dominated in the AHL for the past two seasons. At this point, he's not developing any further playing against inferior competition. He needs a fresh start and an opportunity where he can play 30-40 games this year and increase his workload from there.
NHL insiders have already speculated about potential landing spots for the talented goaltenders. Teams like Utah, the Vegas Golden Knights, and the Montreal Canadiens have already been linked to the netminder. They all have a case forn acquiring Askarov, but there is one franchise that is the best fit for him: the Philadelphia Flyers.
They might not be the flashiest pick, but the Flyers should not be counted out in these conversations. They have a need for a reliable starter in net. With respect to Samuel Ersson, he was casted in a larger role than he's capable of last season. Playing 51 games, he was overexposed as the team's starter and is ideally suited to be a 25-30 game starter in the NHL. Inserting Askarov into this situation not only alleviates the pressure on Ersson, it also gives Askarov the perfect environment to ease into the full-time starter job.
What also makes the Flyers the perfect landing spot is that Askarov wouldn't be the only young Russian player new to the organization this season. One of the biggest stories of the offseason was the team signing forward Matvei Michkov to his entry-level contract. In a surprising turn of events, the Flyers managed to secure an electric young player ready to contribute at the NHL level. Askarov, the 21 year-old goaltender, and Michkov, the 19 year-old winger, could lean on each other to core duo for the Flyers.
For the Predators, the Flyers might just be the ideal trade partner as well. They'd send Askarov to another conference, meaning they won't have to worry about their former player ending their playoff run until a potential Stanley Cup matchup. Not only that, the Flyers possess promising players on offense and defense, which the Preds are rumored to be asking for in exchange for their goaltender. The Flyers could use a player like Noah Cates or Bobby Brink, giving the Predators an NHL-ready forward as part of the return for Askarov.
The Predators hold the power in this situation. Askarov is under contract, so he is bound to the organization until they trade him or release him. They don't have to accept a trade out of desperation or necessity. The Flyers have the assets and space to facilitate a trade for and be the best organizational fit for Yaroslav Askarov.
