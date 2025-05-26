Team USA Honors Johnny Gaudreau After IIHF Championship
The United States secured their first gold medal at the IIHF World Championship in 92 years following a 1-0 overtime win over Switzerland. It was a long-awaited return to the mountaintop for Team USA, but also a tournament with plenty of emotions within the room.
Following their championship presentation, Team USA honored the late Johnny Gaudreau, a native of New Jersey who had played in this particular tournament five times. United States players gathered around a Gaudreau jersey for a photo opportunity with the IIHF Championship Trophy.
The remembering of Gaudreau and his brother Matthew spread into the United States locker room following the victory. Team USA passed around one of Gaudreau’s knit caps as an internal “Player of the Game” award. The team decided that former teammate of Gaudreau, Zach Werenski would don the beanie following their championship win.
Gaudreau and Werenski played together on the Columbus Blue Jackets, but the last time their shared an ice surface was at the 2024 IIHF World Championship.
“The last time I played with John was at this tournament last year,” Werenski said to his Team USA teammates. “It means the world. I appreciate every one of you guys, and this one’s for him.”
Gaudreau has been celebrated and honored across the hockey world since his untimely passing just before the start of the 2024-25 NHL season. At all levels of hockey and at numerous tournaments, a Gaudreau jersey has been with Team USA since his death.
At the 4 Nations Face-Off, Team USA had a jersey made for Gaudreau that took up a regular stall in their locker room. Same thing at the World Junior Championship and now again at the IIHF Worlds, but this time with a bit more to celebrate.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!