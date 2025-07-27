Adam Sandler Pays Tribute to Blue Jackets Legend
Hockey fans were united in their excitement for the release of Happy Gilmore 2, the long-awaited follow-up to Adam Sandler's foundational 1996 comedy. The hockey player-turned-golfer character inspired a generation of comedy fans and provided the world with an endless list of quotable lines and memorable moments.
The sequel was filled with tiny details, nods to the original film, and a touching tribute to a late Columbus Blue Jackets legend. While the movie was filmed in New Jersey, the home state of Johnny Gaudreau, Sandler honored him in a special way. His costume was a purple jersey with the no. 13 on the back, the number Gaudreau wore during his NHL career. Darryl Dobbs, founder of Dobber Hockey, pointed out the gesture from Sandler on his X account.
"While filming scenes in New Jersey, Adam Sandler wore an Ice House Hockey jersey featuring the number 13," he wrote. "A quiet but meaningful nod to Johnny Gaudreau, who also wore #13 and hails from the Garden State."
Sandler's gesture is incredibly meaningful for the Gaudreau family and the millions of hockey fans who might watch this movie. The Hollywood icon is a noted hockey fan, just like his character in the film, and that fandom comes through especially with this costuming decision.
The NHL has continued to remember and honor Gaudreau since his untimely and tragic passing last summer. Most recently, the Blue Jackets had Johnny's wife, Meredith, lend a helping hand at the 2025 NHL Draft. The organization enlisted her to announce the team's first-round pick, defenseman Jackson Smith, and she was received with applause and cheers. It was a sweet moment and another reminder of how the NHL community has embraced Meredith and her children in the year since the worst tragedy of their lives.
Gaudreau remains an integral part of NHL history. Over 763 NHL games played with the Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames, he recorded 243 goals and 500 assists for 743 points. One of the most impressive and talented undersized players to ever lace up the skates, his impact on the NHL and the United States hockey program will continue to be felt for years to come.
