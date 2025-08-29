Mitch Marner Feared for Safety With Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs pulled off the move of the summer when they sent superstar forward Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights in a sign-and-trade following another playoff disappointment. Marner spent nine seasons with the Maple Leafs, helping shape them into one of the most skilled teams in the league.
Before officially getting the 2025-26 season started with the Golden Knights, Marner sat down for an interview with TSN’s Mark Masters and discussed the end of his Maple Leafs tenure and eventual departure from Toronto.
Among the subjects discussed was Marner needing full-time security at his home following a string of threats from fans.
“When your family safety comes into question, especially having a new son, I don’t think it’s acceptable,” Marner said. “Having full-time security pretty much at your house for two weeks after the playoffs just to make sure no one’s coming to the house.”
Marner noted that he had been dealing with Maple Leaf fans being hostile for a few years, but things hit a new level this past season. Fans knew Marner could be on his way out and after nine straight playoff letdowns, fans took things a step too far.
“My wife’s father called me,” Marner said. “And goes ‘I just want to let you know we’ve got people sending us screenshots of a guy posting your address online.’ Saying that people want to come pay us a visit and say their goodbyes, in a quotation way.”
Marner tried to brush some of the antics to the side saying the Toronto market is passionate about the Maple Leafs, but some things just went too far.
“The market is very passionate, they love the team,” Marner said. “I know it, I was born and raised in it. I’ve been a part of Leafs nation for a long time.”
Born in Markham, Ontario, Marner grew up a Maple Leafs fan and wore the No. 93 throughout his junior career with the London Knights to honor his dad’s favorite player Doug Gilmour.
The Maple Leafs retired Gilmour’s number so Marner couldn’t wear it during his time in Toronto. As a member of the Golden Knights, however, Marner will once again don the No. 93.
As for his final days in Toronto, Marner felt a genuine fear for his safety. He enjoyed his time playing for the team he grew up cheering for, but ending the way it did off the ice is leaving a sour taste in his mouth.
“Just trying to walk your dog and your child,” Marner said. “It was a little unfortunate.”
Marner played 657 regular season games with the Maple Leafs and picked up 741 points (221G-520A). As a member of the Golden Knights, Marner will look to achieve a level of success he never reached with the Maple Leafs.
