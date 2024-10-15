Blue Jackets Honor Johnny Gaudreau With Emotional Gesture
The Columbus Blue Jackets had business to take care of doing their home opener, welcoming the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers to Nationwide Arena. But the entire arena, the fans, officials, and both benches filled with players and coaches, were focused on the touching and emotional pre-game ceremony.
The Blue Jackets honored the life of forward Johnny Gaudreau before the game. The team raised a banner with his name and number to the rafters while his family looked on. His family stood on the ice while the video package played and watched the banner as it rose to the top of the arena. It wouldn't be hyperbole to say that there wasn't a dry eye in the house.
To further pay tribute, the Blue Jackets and Panthers made one final gesture as the game officially started. Columbus entered the opening face-off with just four skaters, leaving Gaudreau's usual left wing spot vacant. The referee then dropped the puck in a ceremonial fashion while 13 seconds rolled off the clock. The crowd chanted "Johnny Hockey" in recognition of this incredible gesture. Sportsnet shared a clip of the moment on their X account.
The Blue Jackets have been exemplary in their treatment of the Gaudreau family since Johnny and Matthews' passing. Their father, Guy, joined the team's practice before their home opener. Johnny's wife Meredith and children, who were on hand for the event, were rockstars in the arena as well. They received a huge ovation from the Columbus crowd. Meredith also shared a message with the fans while the players took a brief warmup skate.
"I dont want anyone to be sad," she said. "I want you all to be inspired by the life John lived. That means love your family first and foremost. and when its time to drop the puck, lets love the game that John loved. Go Jackets!"
It's hard to play a focused hockey game after such an emotional event prior to the contest beginning. However, this is the start of a season motivated largely by playing for the memory of Johnny Gaudreau.
