Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk Shares Heartfelt Johnny Gaudreau Message
A month and half after the deaths of Columbus Blue Jackets forwward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, the hockey world is still trying to process and heal from the tragedy.
The regular season beginning, and seeing Johnny not in the Blue Jackets' lineup, provided another brutal reminder of what happened, but Columbus' home opener Tuesday night against the Florida Panthers will likely be the most-emotional tribute yet. Not just for the Blue Jackets, but for their opponents and the greater hockey world as well.
Johnny never played for Florida, but multiple Panthers players had the privilege of playing with him throughout their careers. Chief among those players is star forward Matthew Tkachuk, who played alongside Johnny for six seasons as a member of the Calgary Flames.
Sadly, Tkachuk will not play Tuesday night as he battles an illness. However, he still honored his late friend with a heartfelt message on social media before the game.
“Unfortunately, I won’t be there tonight in Columbus,” Tkachuk said in a statement. “Johnny was a huge part of the hockey community but to me he was much more than that. A great friend, teammate, and family man. Not a day goes by without me thinking about Johnny and Matthew.
“The biggest thing I’m going to miss about tonight is not being able to see Meredith, Noa, little Johnny, Guy and Jane. Would love to give them all big hugs! Johnny will be my teammate forever.”
The Blue Jackets will honor the Gaudreau brothers with a pre-game video and ceremony prior to the 7 p.m. ET puck drop. Additionally, both teams will wear jerseys with Johnny's name and No. 13 during pre-game warmups.
It's impossible to quantify the unimaginable pain felt by the Gaudreaus' loved ones, but one can only hope that the outpouring of love from across the hockey world provides some sense of comfort.
