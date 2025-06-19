Connor McDavid Hesitant on Commitment to Oilers
After a second straight Stanley Cup Final loss, the days might be numbered between the Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid. Rumors about McDavid possibly considering leaving Edmonton started before the Oilers lost Game 6, now they’re hitting new levels.
About to enter the final year of his contract, McDavid is eligible for a contract extension with the Oilers, but couldn’t give any commitment to the team. McDavid says there is still belief he can win with this Oilers team, but he also wants to keep himself and his family in mind.
“This core has been together for a long time, and we’ve been building to this moment all along,” McDavid said. “We’re all in this together trying to get it over that finish line. With that being said, ultimately, I still need to do what’s best for me and my family. That’s who I’ve got to take care of first. But of course, there’s unfinished business.”
McDavid is no doubt the best player in the NHL, and has long deserved to have his name etched into the Stanley Cup. With a decade on NHL experience under his belt, he’s come close, but never enough to reach the ultimate goal.
The Oilers have had their shortcomings over the last 10 years, and McDavid has been nowhere near a reason for failed seasons. He has 1,082 career points (361G-721A) and has surpassed the 100-point mark in eight of his 10 career seasons.
McDavid has a chance to go down as one of the greatest players in hockey history, but he needs at least one Stanley Cup championship to add to his resume. Can he get that done with the Oilers?
“I’m not in a rush to make any decision, so I don’t think that there needs to be any timeline,” McDavid said on signing a possible extension. “I know people are going to look at that July 1 day and be looking to see if there’s anything done. But for me, I’m just not in a rush in that way.”
McDavid has a desire to win and deserves that opportunity. The Oilers might not have what it takes, even with McDavid around.
