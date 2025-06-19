Oilers Top Defenseman Could Land Huge Pay Day
The Edmonton Oilers have lost in the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight season, but are already favorites to hoist the chalice in 2026. With high expectations already settling in Edmonton, the Oilers have an important offseason ahead of them.
Among the crucial decisions the Oilers must make this offseason is signing star defenseman Evan Bouchard to a contract extension. Currently holding restricted free agent status, and already looking like one of the top offensive defensemen in the NHL, Bouchard is likely in for a massive payday.
The 25-year-old defenseman is coming off of a short-term deal that earned him $3.9 million against the salary cap. Thanks to an offensive explosion and outstanding playoff production, it’s safe to say Bouchard is going to sign for well over double his previous salary.
Salary estimates might start at $10 million per year for Bouchard, and only go up from there. Some of the best defensemen in the NHL make north of $8 million, and with the salary cap expected to take huge jumps, it’ll be up to Bouchard to set a new standard.
With 14 goals and 53 assists for 67 points in 2024-25, Bouchard was fifth among defensemen in scoring. The previous season he picked up 82 points (18G-64A) and finished fifth in Norris Trophy voting as the fourth leading scorer among blue liners.
Bouchard’s regular season numbers are great, but he’s hit new levels in each of the last two Oilers’ playoff runs. Helping push Edmonton all the way to the Stanley Cup Final in back-to-back seasons, Bouchard has produced 55 points (13G-42A) in 47 playoff games over the last two years.
The Oilers have several priorities when it comes to building a stronger team for the 2025-26 season, but signing Bouchard must be among their most important tasks. He’s proven to be one of the top scoring defensemen in the NHL and is about to hit his prime.
Erik Karlsson currently holds the biggest salary cap hit for an NHL defenseman at $11.5 million split between the Pittsburgh Penguins and San Jose Sharks. It wouldn’t be shocking to see Bouchard exceed that with his new contract.
