Corey Perry Wants to Stay With Oilers
Most NHL players can only dream of still playing at 40 years old, but not only has Edmonton Oilers forward Corey Perry reached that milestone, he wants to keep going.
Perry recently announced that he intends to play his 21st NHL season in 2025-26, but as a pending free agent, he'll need a new contract to make that a reality. If it were solely up to him, though, he knows exactly where he'd be.
At exit interviews on Thursday, Perry shared that he'd like to remain with the Oilers for next season.
"I would love to stay here. I'll let the higher ups do the rest of the talking but I thought I went out and left everything on the ice, everything I could give," Perry told reporters. "We'll see where it goes and hopefully we're back."
Perry was far from a passenger in the Oilers' run to the Stanley Cup Final. The Peterborough, Ontario, native scored 10 goals and 14 points in 22 postseason games. He scored the second most goals on the team behind only Rocket Richard Trophy winner Leon Draisaitl.
He also scored 19 goals and 30 points in 81 games during the regular season, his second in Edmonton.
The No. 28 overall pick in the 2003 NHL Draft, Perry spent time with the Anaheim Ducks (2005-19), Dallas Stars (2019-20), Montreal Canadiens (2020-21), Tampa Bay Lightning (2021-23) and Chicago Blackhawks (2023) before joining the Oilers. He has 448 goals and 935 points in 1,392 regular season games and won both the Hart Trophy and Rocket Richard Trophy in 2010-11.
Perry won the Stanley Cup with the Ducks in 2007, but despite playing in five of the past six Stanley Cup Finals, he's still looking for his second championship. Whether he stays in Edmonton or not, he'll definitely look for a chance to finally win another ring.
