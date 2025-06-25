Crazy Stat Shows Bruins Defensive Dominance
For over 100 years, the Boston Bruins have been one of the best and most storied franchises in the history of the NHL. Predating the Original Six era of the NHL, the Bruins have accumulated six Stanley Cup championships and 58 Hockey Hall of Famers between players and builders.
The most recent addition to the long list of Hall of Famers is former Bruins captain Zdeno Chara, who will be inducted in the class of 2025. Chara’s inclusion adds to a fruitful lineage of defensemen in the Bruins’ franchise history.
As part of the Chara celebration, the Bruins noted that they have had a Hall of Fame defenseman on their roster for 91 seasons of their 101-year existence.
Starting all the way back in 1925 with Sprague Cleghorn, the Bruins have always boasted one of the best defensive units in the entire NHL. Their list of 17 Hall of Fame blue liners proves that defense is crucial to success.
Some of the most well-known Bruins players played defense, including hockey icons like Bobby Orr and Ray Bourque. Other Bruins legends like Eddie Shore, Dit Clapper, and Leo Boivin all manned the blue line in Boston in the franchise’s younger years.
Even some of the best defensemen in the sport’s history like Paul Coffey and Brian Leech briefly suited up in Boston.
Chara spent 14 years in Boston, serving as captain for each of those 14 seasons. He helped lead the Bruins to the Stanley Cup in 2011 and was the Norris Trophy winner in 2009 as the NHL’s top defenseman.
Among the 17 Hall of Fame defensemen to call Boston home, there are seven Hart Trophies for league MVP, a pair of Calder Trophies for Rookie of the Year and 14 Norris Trophies. Orr also managed to pick up a pair of Art Ross Trophies as the league’s leading scorer.
The Bruins have a long history of elite defensemen, and Chara is getting a deserving nod to the Hall of Fame to continue that lineage.
