Maple Leafs Forward Returns for Game 7
The Toronto Maple Leafs will have one of their top players available for their Game 7 matchup against the Florida Panthers. After missing Game 6, winger Matthew Knies was a question mark heading into the winner-take-all contest.
Following the team's morning skate ahead of Game 7, Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube erased any doubt. Speaking to reporters, Berube announced that the young power forward will play in the decisive game.
Having the 22-year-old winger in the lineup will be a huge boost for the Leafs. Knies recorded the best regular-season campaign of his brief career in 2024-2025, finishing with 29 goals and 29 assists for 58 points in 78 games.
He carried that momentum into the postseason, continuing his breakout year. Before his injury, he was one of the top scorers in 12 postseason contests. He has five goals and seven points in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, tied for second on the roster.
What stands out the most about Knies is his desire to get to the dirty areas of the offensive zone. Standing at 6'3", he's built like a prototypical power forward, and he's figured out how to use his size and frame more effectively in his second full NHL season. That gritty element, which is a deviation from the speed and skill game of the top Maple Leafs forwards, will be crucial for Toronto to knock off the defending Stanley Cup champions.
With Knies available, the Leafs hope it is enough. The Leafs have yet to advance past the second round during the Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner era. This is their best opportunity to break free of that curse, and having Knies in the lineup gives them a greater chance.
