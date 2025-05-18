Panthers Defenseman Gears Up for Game 7, NBA Dad Does the Same
The Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs are set for an electrifying Game 7, but it’s not the only winner-take-all game in the sports world. The NBA also has a Game 7 set between the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder, with a surprising connection to a key Panthers’ defenseman.
Seth Jones joined the Panthers ahead of this season’s trade deadline and has played some of his best hockey since making his way to Florida. His father, Ronald “Popeye” Jones, is an assistant coach with the Nuggets, joining Denver in 2021.
It’s not often you see a father/son duo succeed in two different sports. Seth is a veteran blue liner in the NHL hunting down his first Stanley Cup with the Panthers, while Popeye was an assistant on the Nuggets’ 2023 NBA Championship team.
Their paths don’t cross but meet a special intersection as both look to continue their season in a Game 7 on the same day.
The Panthers roared back from down 2-0 to the Maple Leafs to take a 3-2 series lead. The Maple Leafs forced a Game 7 thanks to a shutout victory in Game 6.
The Nuggets have been trading blows with the Thunder but forced the seventh game with a 119-107 win in Game 6.
The Panthers are the reigning Stanley Cup champions, looking to become the third team in the last decade to win back-to-back titles. The Nuggets, meanwhile, are looking for the franchise’s second title to follow their win in 2023.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!